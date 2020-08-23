Malta-24 News Briefing – Sunday 23rd August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Coronavirus in Malta

People are losing trust in the authorities’ handling of the Covid-19 situation in Malta, according to a survey carried out by EMCS on behalf of The Times of Malta.

Only 40% defined as positive or extremely positive the way the government was handling the health situation in Malta, a massive drop from the 83% registered in May. More than half said this situation demanded political accountability.

31 new coronavirus cases were reported between Friday and Saturday, the lowest count for the past week. The new cases were identified from a 2,310 swab tests. 47 persons have recovered, meaning that there are now 666 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that 118 persons have been fined after they were caught by inspectors not wearing face masks. Two event organisers were fined for not adhering to restrictions while another 66 persons were found guilty of breaking social distancing restrictions.

Delia says Government let criminality, poverty flourish

PN leader Adrian Delia said on Saturday that the rate of criminality is on the rise is because the government has shown itself to be not only lenient, but part of the system.

“We have noted an increase in criminality in the recent months, and we ask ourselves, how did criminality increase in such a short span of time? We notice that people are influenced by the government, which is that crime pays and criminals make a living. We have seen so much in the government happening, and not only do the police not interrogate them, but simply let them be.”

Speaking on NET FM, the Opposition leader also referred to what he called as “gangs” in various localities which were related to criminal organisations and which were setting up localised ghettos. He also decried the key conclusions of the latest survey on poverty, which found that 82,758 persons, or 17% are at risk of poverty. He said that these figures were a result of a government which failed to protect the vulnerable persons in our society.

CDE News

