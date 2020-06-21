Malta-24 – News Briefing – Sunday 21st

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Montenegro wind farm revelations continued to dominate the Maltese political scene throughout Saturday. The Police said in a brief statement that they had already started investigating the issue in question in collaboration with Europol and with the assistance of other competent authorities. They insisted that these investigations had started “prior to the media reports of the past hours.”

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo fuelled the debate further describing it as a “political eclipse”. Writing on Facebook, Bartolo said that “the fight against money laundering and corruption does not only need to be made in the name of honesty, but because it also makes economic sense”.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia piled the pressure on the PM saying that despite expressing “disgust”, he has not sacked former Minister Konrad Mizzi for his involvement in this scandal.

Covid-19 news

The Health Department said that there was just one new case in the past 24 hours, a sporadic symptomatic case presented at the casualty department. Three people recovered, meaning active cases are back below 40.

Malta’s case tally has now gone up to 664 with 616 recovering.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related