Malta-24 – News Briefing – Sunday 19th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta imports two new coronavirus cases

Malta registered two new cases of Covid-19, ending up an eight-day streak of no cases.

The first case has been indicated through the daily social media update provided by the Health Department, and defined to be an imported case, of someone who returned to Malta and developed symptoms. In the brief description, accompanying the info graph, the Ministry of Health said that contact-tracing is underway.

A second coronavirus case, announced later in the day, resulted from a migrant who was among a group of 63 rescued and brought ashore on Friday tested positive upon arrival,. The other 62 people on board all tested negative and are now quarantining in reception centres. They will be re-tested next week. The individual who tested positive was admitted to hospital for treatment.

PN to decide way forward on Thursday, Delia reported to be considering another vote of confidence at General Council

The Nationalist Party will decide on the way forward next Thursday. The Times of Malta this morning reports that PN leader Adrian Delia is understood to be considering another vote of confidence before the general council. “If I don’t win that vote, I am out,” he said. At the same time, he expects rebel MPs to step aside if he is re-confirmed.

The newspaper also speaks to Therese Comodini Cachia, who was indicated by the rebel MPs as their choice of Opposition Leader. She described Delia’s three-year tenure as having been characterised by “bullying, arrogance and bad advice”

Delia re-iterated his claims that a vote at General Council level should not be taken within after two years had elapsed from a first one, but at the same time insisted that he would not object to a new vote “on a technicality”.

MDB supports business liquidity by facilitating loans through local banks

By the end of June, more than 250 businesses and the livelihoods of more than 15,000 employees and their families were provided with a crucial lifeline of €200 million in additional liquidity from local banks backed by the Malta Development Bank COVID-19 Guarantee Scheme.

The MDB Guarantee Scheme covers 90% of each working capital loan to businesses whose cashflow has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. It is therefore providing the necessary backing so that commercial banks can provide otherwise-unavailable working capital loans with reduced collateral requirements, highly subsidised interest rates on loans, as well as a moratorium on repayment of both capital and interest.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related