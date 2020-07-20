Malta-24 – News Briefing – Monday 20th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

EU Summit – Malta disputes method for allocating funds

EU leaders stood at an impasse on Monday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic”. While the biggest differences remained on whether assistance should be based on direct grants or loans, Malta raised another issue, PM Robert Abela said yesterday.

It is understood that the EU is focusing the funding criteria on recent unemployment levels in each country and the impact of the pandemic on GDP. The Maltese PM challenged this argumentation, deeming it unfair on those countries which had taken decisive action in the past years to put their house in order. Quoted on the Times of Malta, Abela explained: “We are asking why we should be penalised for having worked hard over the past few years to drastically cut unemployment. And the same goes for our economy – Malta is expected to be the best performer coming out of the pandemic, but the commission should reward and not penalise those countries which have been prudent and are now being successful,” he said.

Third PN vote of confidence on the cards

A third vote of confidence is expected to be called shortly withing the Nationalist Party, with Leader Adrian Delia seemingly accepting that he would have to move out if this third vote is lost too. At the same time, he expects rebel MPs to step aside if he is re-confirmed.

Delia said that a vote at General Council level should not be taken within after two years had elapsed from a first one, but at the same time insisted that he would not object to a new vote “on a technicality”.

Speaking on NET FM yesterday, however, Delia re-iterated his claim that his responsibility at the helm of the party depends on the trust given by paid-up members and that as long as he enjoys this, he will continue to serve the interests of the PN and fight corruption within Government. Referring to the poor showings in surveys, Delia said that such ratings would have been much better without in-fighting in the Party.

Coronavirus updates

The Health Department confirmed one new case of coronavirus throughout the previous 24 hours. Though not specified in the daily update, it is understood that such case is the same one reported Saturday evening, concerning a migrant who was rescued the day before with another 62.

