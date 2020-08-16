Malta-24 News Briefing Sunday 16th August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The traditional feast of the Assumption of Mary failed to tone down the intensity of the current news cycle in Malta with developments occurring throughout the day, particularly in relation to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Malta.

Throughout Saturday, these were the key news:

Health authorities threaten more restrictions as Covid cases continue to surge

Malta registered another record-breaking tally of coronavirus cases, with 72 new patients being reported in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 557. Both Health Minister Chris Fearne and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci warned that more restrictions could be on the cards if the public ignored social distancing rules. These comments reflected a number of images making the rounds of social media, with crowds gathering in Paceville, Malta’s entertainment district, and packed pleasure boats making their way to Comino.

Despite Health authorities asking for the public’s cooperation, in strongly worded statement the doctors’ and employers’ association blamed the hotels and tourism industry and government respectively for the current spike in crisis.

AG resigns

Attorney-General Dr Peter Grech has tendered his resignation to the President of the Republic, Dr George Vella.

His resignation will come into effect on 9 September.

In a statement following the news, Prime Minister Robert Abela thanked the AG for his service to the state in his 10-year term in office.

With no information related to the reasons of this resignation being provided, the Opposition Nationalist Party demanded that his letter to the President be published in full.

“Following unprecedented amendments implemented by this administration, Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance Edward Zammit Lewis will now be establishing an Appointment Commission which will issue a public call for applications in accordance with Chapter 90 of the Laws of Malta”, a DOI statement said.

36-year old man accused of murder

A 36-year old man from Attard has been charged with attempting to murder a man in Ta’ Qali last Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The case related to the stabbing of a Bulgarian man, who was found covered in blood late Thursday night.

