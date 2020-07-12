Malta-24 – News Briefing – Sunday 12th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President George Vella has confirmed yesterday that there were enough MPs to remove Adrian Delia as Opposition Leader, but a legal quagmire has arisen after new advice said that the current PN Leader could be re-appointed.

It is understood that Dr Vella met all 17 MPs who voted against Delia in a vote of confidence on Tuesday. The group has nominated Therese Comodini Cachia as new Opposition Leader.

While three constitutional experts made the case for a replacement of Delia, an unnamed expert giving advice to President Vella picked on Article 90(2) which says that the Leader of the Opposition should be the leader of the biggest party in the opposition group.

PN MP Chris Said questioned why this expert remained anonymous and targeted the Labour Party, saying it had every interest to retain Adrian Delia as Opposition Leader.

Fitch keeps Malta’s A+ rating, but forecasts jobless rate to double

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malta’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at ‘A+’ with a Stable Outlook.

On the positive side, the report noted Malta’s high income per capita, euro area membership and large net external creditor position, against its large banking sector, relatively high government contingent liabilities and vulnerability to shocks due to its small, open economy, and reliance on tourism.

However, int forecasts unemployment to double this year.

Malta outperforms the ‘A’ median on the World Bank governance indicators, although its scores on the ‘Voice and Accountability’ and ‘Control of Corruption’ subcomponents have been slipping in recent years.

