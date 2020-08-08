Malta-24 News Briefing Saturday 8th August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

A busy Friday for Malta’s newsrooms with another brutal murder taking the headlines, while continuous developments on Covid-19 remained the order of the day.

Murder in Ghaxaq: Salvu Dalli, 68, has been arrested in connection with the murder of his son during an argument in Għaxaq around Noon yesterday. The case is being treated as homicide. Antoine Dalli was 37.

Theuma released from hospital: Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middlemen in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been released from hospital. He had been hospitalised on 21st July after sustaining various life-threatening injuries which he maintains were self-sustained.

PN Leadership: Dr Bernard Grech has announced his intention to take on Dr Adrian Delia for the post of PN leader. It is understood that Grech has been presented as the unity candidate by the anti-Delia faction, after both Roberta Metsola and Therese Comodini Cachia decided not to contest the post.

Coronavirus updates: The Health Department announced that there were 49 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the past 24 hours, meaning there are now 311 active cases. Malta is on the verge of exceeding 1,000 total cases, with the R-factor exceeding 2.

Yesterday also featured the return of Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci’s press briefings. Gauci said that the majority of cases had no or mild symptoms. she added that four patients are being recovered at the infectious diseases unit, with one of them, an 84 year old, in serious condition due to underlying conditions. Seven patients are at Boffa Hospital and four at St Thomas Hospital.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister Chris Fearne have also announced that while the same limit of 10 persons in one group will apply, events exceeding 100 persons insides and 300 outside were banned.

CDE News

