Malta-24 – News Briefing – Saturday 4th July 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta registered its first imported case of coronavirus yesterday after a long while, but Air Malta rushed to put people’s mind at rest, explaining that this concerned a returnee on a repatriation flight. Such statement quelled initial reactions that a first imported case was identified practically on the first day after the re-opening of Malta’s airport.

Meanwhile, Malta received the UK’s green light for travel between the two countries. The British government yesterday published a list of 59 countries and territories that will form travel corridors with England. People arriving in England from these mentioned destinations will not have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Governance high on the agenda

Governance was once again high on the agenda yesterday with Government announcing significant revisions in the IIP Programme. Citizenship Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat announced during a press conference that new regulations, which come into force in September, will remove the possibility for individuals to apply for Maltese citizenship without first living in Malta for a stipulated period of time.

In a separate development, Standards Commissioner George Hyzler found former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat guilty of an ethical breach when accepting expensive bottles of wine from Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, an investigation. Through a Facebook case, Muscat lamented that the Commissioner “failed to understand the exceptional circumstances of the case”.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related