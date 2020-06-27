Malta-24 – News Briefing – Saturday 27th June 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Following the recent political turmoil erupted with new revelations made in Court this week, which have raised further issues related to governance and the rule of law, attention turned to worrying comments expressed by a US official on Malta’s money laundering and financial crime compliance efforts.

The official remarked that that Malta was likely to fail this October’s Moneyval test on money laundering and financial crime, thus being placed on its grey-list. This could potentially have significant repercussions on Malta’s ability to attract foreign direct investment.

Reacting to these statements, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna insisted that Malta was doing all it could to avoid grey-listing. This included granting investigative powers to its Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit. This would allow the Unit to charge suspected individuals and companies directly in court. At present the FIAU reports such cases to the Police, and it is the latter authority which would then have to investigate. Moneyval last year said that while investigations by financial regulators increased, there was little evidence that the Police then took the required action once provided with intelligence.

Covid-19 update

The Department of Health announced two new cases between Thursday and Friday, identified from 946 swab tests. Five persons have since recovered, meaning the number of active cases is back below 30.

The number of total cases has now reached 670.

