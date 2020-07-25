Malta-24 News Briefing Saturday 25th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Updated 0817 – DBRS confirms ‘A’ rating for Malta

Times of Malta reports this morning that DBRS Ratings GmbH has confirmed Malta’s long-term foreign and local currency – issuer ratings at A (high). The trend is defined as stable.

The credit rating agency said that Malta registered a strong economic and fiscal performance in recent years has left the country relatively well placed to mitigate the risks posed by COVID-19.

Morning Briefing

After a few weeks seemingly on the backburner of mainstream media and the public’s collective thoughts, coronavirus in Malta returned with a bang this Friday with seven new cases testing positive after an all-weekend party at the Radisson Blu Hotel in St Julian’s.

A ward at Mount Carmel Hospital has also been shut down after a health worker tested positive for COVID-19. The Times of Malta reports that said that this health workers is one of the party attendees. Health authorities have issued a strong recommendation to anyone who attended the event to get tested. Hotel staff have also been tested and the hotel has been cleaned.

Meanwhile, the same hotel has on Friday cancelled a weekend event that was supposed to take place within the premises due to what party organisers attributed to an increase in media pressure.

Offline, the party organisers, confirmed the cancellation on Facebook, lamenting that “it is a kick in the face considering all the safety measures me put into place”.

In a statement the hotel’s management said that the continues to place the health and safety of guests and staff alike foremost in any consideration, and continues to abide stringently to all health protocols including a focus on enhanced cleaning, PPE and other regulations as directed by the local authorities.

Prof Charmaine Gauci, Health Superintendent, made a strong appeal, during an interview on 103, for people to avoid mass gatherings.

Protection inside Theuma’s house had been removed

Protection inside Melvin Theuma’s home was removed last December, on a request presented by his lawyers. Theuma is still recovering in hospital after being found with knife wounds, including a slit throat, inside his apartment. The story was confirmed by the Police after being revealed by Maltatoday.

In a statement on Friday evening, the Police said that Theuma was still in intensive care and his condition remained stable.

CDE News

