Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta24

Malta-24 News Briefing – Saturday 22nd August 2020

1 Min Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19: Malta

Malta reported its tenth coronavirus death from Covid-19, a 72-year old man suffering from underlying conditions. Meanwhile, during Friday’s weekly briefing, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci, said that three patients were in intensive care, while four were being treated at the infectious diseases unit.

The health authorities reported 36 new cases in the previous 24 hour, while 52 patients recovered. The biggest cluster of cases related to Paceville clubs, with 18 new cases being reported last week attributable to this link.

Meanwhile, a Union of Professional Educators’ survey showed 87% of educators oppose physical return to classrooms in fear of contracting COVID-19. Instead, they propose online learning and notes delivered to stationeries of students’ choice.

Joseph Muscat: I am not a murder suspect

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat insisted that police had told him on record that he was not under investigation in connection with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

Yesterday afternoon, Muscat was questioned by police investigating the journalist’s assassination.

On Facebook, Muscat said he had answered questions related to a statement made by Yorgen Fenech which was related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

No illicit substances at party, says AFM

Internal investigations carried out after allegations of the widespread use of cocaine at one of the army’s barracks show that “no illicit substances were consumed at the place of work”, according to a statement published by the Armed Forces of Malta.

The allegations concerned a party held at Lyster Barracks.

CDE News

 

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: