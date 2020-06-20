Malta-24 – News Briefing – Saturday 20th June 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for full justice on the allegations that Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black was employed to sell Enemalta a stake in a Montenegrin wind energy project. A money trail has linked Dubai-based company 17 Black to Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm in 2015, according to a journalistic investigation.

Abela said that rather than investigate, he expected the police to prosecute if there was enough evidence that anyone was connected to this case. “These investigations must lead to prosecutions in court,” he said. “If the investigation leads to criminal responsibility, prosecution should start in our courts immediately,” Abela declared.

Opposition Leader Adrian Delia said that the Montenegro deal was an “act of treason”, calling for the immediate sacking of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and former Minister Konrad Mizzi. Delia described these allegations as “a multi-million state robbery” and said that swift action not merely words was required.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, through Facebook, declared his full willingness to collaborate with the police and provide any information he is privy to, in relation to the latest revelations on the links between the Montenegro Wind Farm project and Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black.

Ex-Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi also resorted to Facebook, insisting that “this project only brought profits to Enemalta and thanks to this it could keep electricity tariffs low in a sustainable manner.”

Covid-19 Update

There were no new coronavirus cases in Malta during the previous 24 hours, out of 852 swabs. With three persons recovering, active cases have gone down to 41.

The Health Department said that 12 Covid-19 patients are receiving care at hospitals.

