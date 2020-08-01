Malta-24 News Briefing Saturday 1st August 2020

1st August 2020

File Photo of Adrian Delia

Morning Briefing

PN General Council in final day of voting

It’s a crunch day at Dar Ċentrali with the Nationalist Party’s General Council heading into its third and final day of voting with councillors voting on whether the party’s paid-up members should vote for a leader or confirm current leader Adrian Delia.

The Opposition Leader had already lost votes of confidence at Parliamentary Group and Executive Council level but vowed to stay on.

The PN said that 860 councillors have already cast their vote, equivalent to almost 53% of those who are eligible. Adrian Delia and his supporters are pushing for a vote of confirmation in the leader, but at the same time he said that he would contest a leadership election if the councillors go for this option.

Coronavirus in Malta

Given the risks that strains the public health and healthcare service the Superintendence of Public Health reiterates its position that it is not in favour of the organisation of mass gatherings or events.

The Superintendence made this statement when it announced Maltese guidelines and standards for gatherings and events during the CoVid-19 transition period.

Meanwhile following days of intensive pressure, international music festivals planned in Malta have been cancelled by the organisers of the mentioned parties.

The organisers have blamed the increase in number of cases on the island, which in recent days saw a spike, due to another music festival weekend long party which happened on the island two weekends ago.

Tally reaches 150 active cases

The Health Department has from yesterday started to include the recently-disembarked migrants in the official coronavirus count, taking the Maltese tally to 824 cases, 150 which are active.

Mqabba murder

Two 18-year olds have been charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting suspected to be relate to drugs.

Leon Debono and Owen Schembri, from Kirkop pleaded not guilty.

Saviour Gaffarena, 27, was shot dead last Wednesday in Mqabba. His cousin, 17 year-old Vince Gaffarena was shot in the chest and the face but survived to give the names of the alleged perpetrators to the police.

CDE News

