Malta-24 – News Briefing – Saturday 18th July 2020

Morning Briefing

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s trip to Dubai late last year was not considered to have breached the Code of Ethics by the Standards Commissioner George Hyzler. The Standards Commissioner investigated a complaint by PD leader Timothy Alden and PN leader Adrian Delia. The complaints concerned the cost of the visit and whether this was met by Muscat himself or by a third party, Hyzler’s office said in a statement.

The Commissioner reported that a third party paid for the trip, amounting to around to €21,000 in cash. The identity of the third party was not disclosed.

Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry

Former Minister Konrad Mizzi’s first reaction when Daphne Caruana Galizia hinted at the Panama Papers was that such stories were just hogwash and bluff. Testifying during the public inquiry, former Muscat spokesperson Kurt Farrugia said that the team at Castille worked long hours to deliver a better quality of life but that that work had been tarnished through mercenary interests.

“My position was known. People involved in such financial structures had no place in public office. I told the people concerned, point-blank,” explained Kurt Farrugia.

PN Membership increases

The Independent reports that Nationalist Party is experiencing a surge in new membership applications and renewals, with sources saying that this reflects efforts being made by anti-Delia MPs to garner wider support for the eventuality that a new confidence vote is held.

PN Leader Adrian Delia has refused step down the 17 MPs (plus two MEPs) as well as a majority in the Executive council voted against him in the past two weeks.

Coronavirus update

The Health Department said yesterday that there were no new coronavirus cases in Malta during the previous day. This was the 8th consecutive day without any new case. Another person recovered, meaning only three active cases remain at this stage.

CDE News

