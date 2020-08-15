Malta-24 News Briefing Saturday 15th August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 in Malta: More countries ban travel to and from Malta

Travel restrictions related to Covid-19 for passengers travelling from Malta remained high on the agenda, with Belgium the latest country to put the island on its red list. The Kingdom placed Malta among “risky countries” on its Foreign Affairs Website. All flights to and from Malta were banned. Belgium followed the source of Malta’s largest flow of tourism, the United Kingdom and Italy to introduce restrictions.

This morning, The Times of Malta in its print edition reports that as a consequence of the decision taken by the UK Government, agents started to immediately receive several cancellation requests, with Iain Tonna, Federated Association of Travel and Tourism Agents (FATTA) president, saying that this “made things worse” for an industry already struggling to cope. The paper sought comments by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli on the matter, but no feedback was received.

Meanwhile, the Health Department reported 31 new Covid-19 cases in Malta in the previous 24 hours, following another record 2,135 swab tests carried. There were also 54 recovered cases. 44 of these recoveries were migrant cases. The total number of active cases is 505, among them three persons who currently hospitalised at Mater Dei’s ITU.

Health Superintendent shares concerns about the elderly

In her weekly briefing, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci expressed her concern and called on vulnerable people to remain vigilant against COVID-19 because of an increase in the number of cases among the elderly. She also revealed that at least 1,200 people were under mandatory quarantine.

Busy Friday for Police

It was also a busy 24 hours for law enforcement. The body of a 43-year-old Austrian woman was recovered from the sea at San Blas Bay in Gozo.

A man was found in a pool of blood late at night in Ta’ Qali, while another was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries following a car accident in St Venera.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related