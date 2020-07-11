Malta-24 – News Briefing – Saturday 11th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning briefing

The future of the Nationalist Party remained in the balance yesterday evening as President of the Republic Dr George Vella spent a significant part of his day yesterday meeting with Opposition Members of Parliament in the wake of a vote of no confidence in PN Leader Adrian Delia.

Elements of the Nationalist Party sought to express doubts on the constitutional right of the President of the Republic to appoint another Leader of the Opposition. However, three constitutional experts, Judge Giovanni Bonello, lawyer Austin Bencini and professor Kevin Aquilina, refuted these claims – who were also repeated by PN leader Delia – insisting that the Constitution allowed for the splitting of the roles of a party and an Opposition leader.

Sections of the media had also reported that not all 19 PN MPs who expressed a vote of no confidence on Tuesday re-iterated this position with Dr Vella, but a statement by the group yesterday evening sought to re-assure a unified position by this bloc. This group had on Thursday, nominated former MEP and human rights lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, as Opposition leader. In their statement, they re-iterated a number of reasons for which they believed Delia has to resign.

The news from Tal-Pieta’ out-shadowed new concerning revelations from the Caruana Galizia inquiry. The court yesterday head how Ian Abdilla, an ex-Assistant Commissioner, testified that the tax firm Nexia BT had an office at the Justice Ministry. Abdilla defended his position that there was no need to investigate and seize Nexia’s servers when the Panama Papers were revealed.

