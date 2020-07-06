Malta-24 – News Briefing – Monday 6th July 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Update

After a turbulent week, revelations that PN leader Adrian Delia kept in touch with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech through WhatsApp chat last year, took the some of the heat off Prime Minister Robert Abela throughout yesterday.

While Delia insisted that these messages were fabricated, a number of PN MPs gathered at the Party’s HQ at Tal-Pieta’ for an urgent meeting. The MPs made there way for the meeting despite a commitment by the Party Leader to convene a session later this week. They emerged from the Headquarters around four hours later, but no comments were given to the press.

Throughout yesterday it was also confirmed that the Labour Party’s top roles will be uncontested, with only one nomination received for each position by the time nominations closed on Sunday. Daniel Micallef, who until recently was PL President, was the only one to submit his nomination for the post of PL Deputy Leader for Party Affairs. The vacancy arose after the resignation of former Economy Minister Chris Cardona. Micallef’s place is set to be taken by former journalist and OPM official Ramona Attard.

CDE News

