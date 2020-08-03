Malta-24 News Briefing Monday 3rd August 2020

3rd August 2020
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Coronavirus in Malta

The Times of Malta reports in print this morning that the number of new COVID-19 cases could be even higher than reported because of long waiting lists for testing. Quoting Dr Martin Balzan, who heads the doctors’ association, the paper reports that patients, even those with novel coronavirus symptoms, who called to book a swab test on
August 1 were given appointments for August 12.

In feedback obtained by the Health Minister on the above, it is reported that swabbing staff is expected to be doubled over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said yesterday that there were 15 new Coronavirus cases reported in Malta. The total number of active cases is 185. Two of the cases were imported, 4 were related to the feast of St. Venera and 2 to the cluster of the party in Paceville. The other cases were sporadic. In its announcement, the Ministry announced that the majority of the cases did not go to work when they felt the symptoms, however contact tracing is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the MUT has threatened Government that schools will not re-open in September if the necessary health protocols are not prepared.

Swimmer dies in Comino

A 42-year old man died after experiencing difficulties while swimming in the vicinity of Santa Marija Caves, Comino.

After receiving first aid by the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps, he was transferred to Mġarr where he received further attention by medics from the Gozo General Hospital, but had already lost his life by then.

Further migrant arrivals

Government has confirmed that a group of 71 migrants were picked up by the Armed Forces of Malta on Sunday afternoon and brought to Malta.

According to Reuters, they disembarked in Senglea harbour.

Immigration police and health officers were onsite, wearing personal protective equipment as the migrants were brought in.

CDE News

 

Tags: , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

France wants EU to withhold funding from states that undermine human rights

3rd August 2020

Gold soars to record high as virus fears lift safe-haven demand

3rd August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Monday 3rd August 2020

3rd August 2020

Oil falls on supply glut fears as OPEC+ set to boost output

3rd August 2020

Former Pope Benedict XVI ‘extremely frail’

3rd August 2020

Ireland considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel

3rd August 2020

New Zealand reports two new cases of coronavirus

3rd August 2020

Trump to give TikTok’s Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale

3rd August 2020

Genoa survive as Lecce relegated on final day of Serie A

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: