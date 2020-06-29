Malta-24 – News Briefing – Monday 29th June 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It’s a public holiday on the Maltese Islands as the country celebrates L-Imnarja, one of the oldest local celebrations. The Feast commemorates two Saints, Peter and Paul.

Sunday’s political agenda was once again dominated by the fall out from the revelations of improper dealings related to an Enemalta investment carried out in Montenegro. Prime Minister Robert Abela has defended former PM Joseph Muscat, saying that he saw no problem with him staying on as a Labour MP.

However, The Times of Malta reported that Muscat has told friends and close associates that he intends to give up his seat in parliament around October.

Days after this revelation, Enemalta yesterday issued a statement justifying the trebling of the price for the windfarm in Montenegro, insisting that when the project changed hands, it had gone from an ‘almost dead’ status to ‘ready to build status.’

Opposition Leader Dr Adrian Delia continued to pile pressure on Government, insisting that everyone was responsible to help clear Malta’s name from corruption. “We must come together as a nation so that we can shoulder this responsibility together,” insisted the PN leader, making reference to the impending Moneyval test which is expected to be a make-or-break scenario for the Maltese financial services sector and wider economy.

Covid-19 News

Malta ended its week yesterday with another Covid-free day, the fifth last week. The Health Department said that one person recovered the previous day, meaning there are now 25 active cases.

