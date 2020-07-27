Malta-24 News Briefing Monday 27th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Medical Association of Malta has joined the wave of disapproval against the organisation of mass gatherings throughout Summer insisting that telling people to party in their thousands, get drunk and behave responsibly is nonsense. It appealed to government to stop with immediate effect such events.

The doctors said that they appreciated that all those employed in the tourist industry have to be supported, but insisted that high risk gambling with the health of the Maltese people is unacceptable particularly when it appears that an effective vaccine will be available within a few months.

The MAM also said that the idea of political leaders speaking about business as usual is not acceptable to the medical profession. Organisers and politicians must realise that they become personally legally and financially liable should illness or death result from disease, they said.

A chorus of voices are calling for mass gatherings to be stopped in view of a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Malta. These calls increased following the news of 14 new cases, the majority of which linked to the G7Events Hotel TakeOver Party cluster.

These calls have started to achieve the first results with the cancellation of the first events scheduled for August, including Creamfields Summerdaze party as well as the outside band marches in Dingli.

Social media was awash with such calls and a petition launched to call for the ban of mass events attracted thousands of signatures within the first few hours.

Although members of the medical and related professions were the first to raise the alarm, including through a strong statement by the Malta College of Pathologists, eventually even a number of operators in various business sectors and other stakeholders have expressed their concern to the spike as it might impact the overall economic recovery plan.

Among these the Malta Employers’ Association said that mass events like parties and feast marches are risking the reversal of all the gains made against the spread of the Covid virus in Malta.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Robert Abela had played down fears of a spike in new coronavirus cases, saying he was determined to maintain the level of normality restored since June and keep the country open for business. “Those fomenting fears whenever there is a new case, stand no chance of creating panic,” Abela said when addressing the Labour general conference. Abela insisted there would be no turning back at this point in time. “We will remain open for business” he said.

While the 12.30pm appointment during which had been largely pushed aside by many throughout July, it will certainly be top of the agenda once again today.

