Malta-24 – News Briefing – Monday 22nd June 2020

The morning appears slightly cloudy and breezy but it is expected to be a hot day in Malta’s Law Courts with former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, expected to testify later today, in the compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenech, the man suspected of masterminded the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a Facebook post, Schembri wrote that “The time has finally come, tomorrow I will speak out and reveal the truth”.

Meanwhile, the Montenegro windfarm scandal continues to dominate the scene throughout the weekend with accusations and denials across the political divide. The Police said in a brief statement that they had already started investigating the issue in question in collaboration with Europol and with the assistance of other competent authorities. They insisted that these investigations had started “prior to the media reports of the past hours.”

Yesterday, the traditional Sunday interview with the Prime Minister was not held.

MEA warns windfarm scandal is another blow to Malta’s reputation

The Malta Employers’ Association warned that the news about the Montenegro Wind farm deal is yet another blow to Malta’s international reputation which could have long term repercussions on the economy.

As more scandals connected to Malta are hitting the international media, the MEA feared that the situation could hit a point of no return and it will take decades to restore Malta’s standing as a reliable investment destination.

Covid-19 update

The recent political tribulations have pushed developments on the Covid-19 to the side, particularly as new cases have drastically gone down over the past five days. Yesterday, the Health department said there was one new coronavirus case in the previous 24 hours. As no persons recovered, Malta’s tally of active cases has climbed to 40.

