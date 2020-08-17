Malta-24 News Briefing Monday 17th August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Updated 0823 – Newspaper Review

The Times says that state witness Melvin Theuma is being monitored more closely by the police after a suicide attempt in July. Theuma is not on suicide watch but an officer is understood to be stationed inside his residence.

The Independent speaks to restaurant owners who said that, although business is not as good as last year, reservations are climbing every week especially with the distribution of the government vouchers.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that Malta compares very well with countries its size on Covid-19 testing rates and rates of mortality. He said that facts must ‘prevail’ on speculation.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia who urged the Prime Minister to call a session in parliament to discuss the Covid-19 situation. Delia said that the spike in cases is having a serious impact on people’s lives and incomes.

The Independent carries an interview with Commissioner for Domestic Violence Audrey Friggieri who said that women and girls have traditionally been taught to remain silent when faced with abuse, but she observes that things are changing.

The Times reports that Malta’s consul to Shanghai Aldo Cutajar was charged with money laundering on Sunday after the police found large sums of money hidden in his home in Naxxar. Cutajar pleaded not guilty.

L-Orizzont says that the Consul to Shanghai and his wife were arrested on charges of money laundering. The Consul, Aldo Cutajar, was also accused of committing a crime that he was duty-bound to prevent as a government official.

In-Nazzjon reports that the Consul who was charged with money laundering this weekend is the brother of the head of the government’s civil servant, Mario Cutajar. The paper says that the Economic Crimes Unit discovered bank accounts in Dubai held by the Consul.

L-Orizzont reports on situations where non-Maltese workers lost their jobs and their homes because of the coronavirus emergency. In one case, a homeless man found the support of the Indian High Commission.

Morning Briefing

The Maltese population starts off another week speculating about which new restrictive measures will be imposed today after Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed today that an announcement in this sense will be made today.

PM Abela also revealed that Malta had ‘negotiated’ with European health authorities the right to remove data related to migrants infected with Covid-19 from its officially tally.

Earlier yesterday, the Health Department reported 63 new cases of coronavirus in Malta. 2,142 swab tests were reported, however no further details on the cases, including any relationship to further clusters was provided.

This new spike prompted another harsh statement from healthcare professionals who once again demanded immediate action following what it described as “failed experiment of stimulating the economy with tourists and parties which went against all public health advice”.

In particular, the MAPHM called for gatherings to be limited to ten people, the closure of all bars and clubs and the testing of all persons traveling to Malta.

CDE News

