Malta-24 – News Briefing – Monday 15th June 2020

Updated 1308 – DPM insists on social distancing norms even after public emergency is withdrawn

In a Press Conference this afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said that all legal notices linked to the Covic-19 pandemic will be withdrawn when the public health emergency declaration will be withdrawn. Repeating the Prime Minister’s position, he noted that “Once the legal notice is removed we will still recommend individuals to continue following guidelines such as wearing masks in big public areas and keeping up hygiene.”

While the Health Minister appeared to avoid sharing his thoughts on the timeliness of this news, he noted that cases in Europe, but not globally, were dropping, insisting that people should remain vigilant. “When there are big groups of people we still reccomend people to wear masks, if there are big groups try to avoid them, but yes we are beginning to relax measures.” In particular, he pleaded to the general public to remain aware and apply social distancing norms.

Updated 1234 – Health Update

One new case of coronavirus, described as “sporadic”, was identified yesterday, the Health Department said.

554 swab tests were taken on Sunday. There were no recoveries, edging the number of active cases up to 38.

On the 100th day since Malta registered its first case, the total nationwide tally of cases has reached 650.

Updated 0930 – Newspaper Review

The Times says that another six countries have been added to the list of safe destinations, however, some restrictions on certain regions in Italy, France, and Spain will remain in place until mid-July.

The Independent quotes the Prime Minister who said that the public health emergency related to the coronavirus is due to be lifted including the limit of 75 people in gatherings. Robert Abela recommended that people still follow safety guidelines.

L-Orizzont follows the announcements by the Prime Minister who said that all Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted by July 15. Robert Abela said that face masks will no longer be obligatory, but they are advisable.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that the party reform launched on Sunday will open the doors to all people, particularly the young. Delia said that the restructuring will deliver new policies that address the needs of people.

The Independent reports an increase in financial scams in the first quarter of the year, with the Financial Services Authority issuing 23 public warnings and notices against false or misleading claims.

L-Orizzont quotes a report by international firm McKinsey which predicts radical climatic changes in the Mediterranean over the next decades. The study says that temperatures in the region outpace the world average and foresees long droughts by 2050.

In-Nazzjon says that Prime Minister Robert Abela will not take steps against PL Deputy Leader Chris Cardona following claims in court by state witness Melvin Theuma. The paper reports that Abela dodged questions by journalists about the former Economy Minister.

The Times speaks to a Polish resident who suffered a gliding accident last year that left him paralysed. Tomasz Szpyrka, 32, was told that he is not eligible for a disability in Malta pension since he is not a citizen.

Today marks the 100th day since Malta woke up to the news of the country’s first case of coronavirus, concerning a young girl traveling back from holiday in Italy. So much has happened throughout this timeframe, schools and churches were closed, non-essential shops shutdown and Malta’s roads suddenly fell silent and eerily empty.

Within a couple of months though, as the number of cases went down, the authorities started to ease such restrictions in successive ways and activity picked up again. This process reaches its last phase today, with the Prime Minister announcing that the public health emergency will be removed, together with all legal notices which are still applicable, thereby removing any applicable restrictions, including the number of people allowed at gatherings.

Despite this, the Prime Minister also insisted that guidelines will remain in place though their enforcement will be non-mandatory.

Opposition Leader Adrian Delia condemned yesterday’s “media-bombing” by Government, with all newspapers, with the exception of PN’s mouthpiece Il-Mument were wrapped up with paid adverts by the same Government. He insisted that beneath the wrappers one could find the daily realities that afflicted this country, such as corruption scandals and tainted politics which have become the order of the day under a Labour Government.

Newspapers Front Page Stories

