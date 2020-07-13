Malta-24 – News Briefing – Monday 13th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning briefing

After the flurry of developments throughout the week between the Nationalist Party Headquarters in Tal-Pieta’ and the Office of the President in San Anton, an impasse seemed to reign over the weekend, as the future of PN Leader Adrian Delia continued to hang in the balance.

There were no public comments by Delia himself yesterday, why the so-called rebel PN MPs issued a statement in which they noted that the best defence case for the current Opposition Leader was being presented by Prime Minister Robert Abela. The Labour Leader suggested that the rebel MPs were seeking to twist the constitution to achieve their ambitions, reflecting the pro-Delia camp argument that Vella would only be able appoint Therese Comodini Cachia as Opposition leader if the rebel MPs split from the PN parliamentary group.

Sections of the media have reported that the rebel MPs have expressed disappointment that President Vella has been silent for close to two days at this point.

More travel destinations available

Government, through a legal notice, lifted the travel ban, imposed during the coronavirus pandemic to 28 more destinations, allowing people to travel to and from these destinations as from this Wednesday. This means however, that not Malta’s airport will not be opened to all destinations as previously suggested.

The legal notice will allow travel to and from: the United Kingdom, Belgium, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, China, Vatican City, Rwanda, Uruguay, Slovenia, Japan, Morocco, Thailand, Tunisia, Portugal, Romania, Lebanon, Indonesia, UAE, Turkey, Jordan and Liechtenstein.

The Health Department said on Sunday that there were no new cases of coronavirus, and two recoveries, meaning just five persons remain carrying the infection.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related