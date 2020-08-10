Malta-24 News Briefing Monday 10th August 2020

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0829 – Police reports of violent altercations on Coast Road

A busy Sunday afternoon for the police, with two major incidents reported yesterday. A Spanish woman, resident in Swieqi, has sustained major injuries following an argument in an establishment in Naxxar. The argument involved several persons, including three from Hamrun, three from Marsa and one from Tarxien.

Later, the police also reported about an argument, in the same location, between a 19-year old man and two other men whose identity was not yet identified. The altercation involved the use of a hard object. The 19-year old required medical assistance and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Updated 0813: Newspaper Review

The Independent speaks to Opposition MP Hermann Schiavone who said he would be prepared to give up his seat for Bernard Grech to be co-opted in his place, if the PN leadership hopeful wins the contest against Adrian Delia.

The Times reports that some 40 million cigarettes were bought illegally in Malta in 2019, just under eight percent of the total local consumption. Cigarettes on the black market are estimated to have cost around €10 million in lost revenues to the public coffers.

L-Orizzont says the disruption in trade routes during the pandemic, particularly with the grounding of planes around the world, had an impact on drug trafficking. The flow of synthetic substances decreased while cocaine traffickers turned to sea routes.

In-Nazzjon says that the Economic Crimes Unit made significant steps into the case of Pilatus Bank and reveals that suspects of money laundering activities are expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

L-Orizzont says that nurses who are members of the General Workers Union are urging authorities to impose the use of facemasks outdoors. They also thanked private organisers for cancelling their planned events.

In-Nazzjon says that the 54 new Covid-19 cases announced on Sunday is the highest single-day infection rate since the start of the pandemic. Active cases increased to 396, surpassing the record of 352 registered in mid-April.

The Independent quotes the Health Ministry which said that nearly 1,800 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a total of more than 141,700 since the start of the outbreak. The number of infections in Malta add up 1,089 since the pandemic began.

The Times says that five-star hotels registered a 25 percent occupancy in July and expect the rate to rise up to 40 percent in August. Hotels said that the market is volatile and a third of bookings are coming in from one day to the next.

L-Orizzont reports that a woman caught trying to leave Malta using a false passport was spared jail because of her one-month old child. The woman’s husband did not escape the sentence, though, and was jailed for six months.

Update 0750: MAM says worse is yet to come

COVID numbers are rising at an alarming rate to unprecedented levels as parties and mass events continue to be held, indicating that the worst is still to come. Data from March to June can mathematically predict about one death every 75 cases within 4-6 weeks of onset.

The doctors association this morning started the week with another strong statement, re-iterating its calls for a complete ban on mass events.

The MAM added that the report of cases from a confirmation party brings home the fact that normal social activities including family celebrations present risks just like any other mass gathering of more than 10.

Full story here.

Morning Briefing

Hotel occupancy at 25%

Timesofmalta.com reports this morning that occupancy in five-star hotels registered an average of 25 per cent for July but August is “looking better”.

The report said that some properties are experiencing sporadic surges and a higher percentage of occupied rooms for August is expected. On the other hand, there are also reports of cancellations coming in for the end of August as Malta’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The average daily room rate in July was down by 25 per cent, compared to the same period last year, according to the STR Report, which is based on data submitted by hotels to provide insight into the market and competition.

Coronavirus in Malta

The Health Department reported another 54 cases of coronavirus in Malta. As nine recovered, the number of active cases stands at 396. Among the new cases, there were a 75 year old and a one year old. Just over a 100 of active cases relate to recently-disembarked migrants.

The new cases include three related to the language school cluster, nine family members of previously known cases and twelve new cases which are all linked to the Paceville cluster.

MSC Cruises to restart operations through Malta

According to The Malta Independent, MSC Cruises will restart some Mediterranean routes, including one which passes through Malta, from 16 August after getting the green light from all the relevant national authorities.

The report said that MSC Grandiosa and the MSC Magnifica will recommence operations in the Mediterranean starting from 16 and 29 August respectively, with MSC saying that they will be offering guests full-experience cruise holidays with the opportunity to discover five different destinations during a 7-night cruise.

Woman found dead in Msida

The police is investigating the discovery of a dead body, belonging to a Maltese woman in Msida. The woman was found dead in a guesthouse next to drug-related items.

Net News reported that Police officers from the District Office as well as from the Rapid Intervention Unit were seen on site yesterday afternoon.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related