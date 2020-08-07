Malta-24 News Briefing Friday 7th August 2020

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Updated 0811 – Newspaper Review

The Times reveals that the PN MPs opposed to Adrian Delia’s leadership have agreed to support Bernard Grech as a ‘unity candidate’ to challenge Adrian Delia in the forthcoming party leadership race.

The Independent said that potential PN leader candidates Therese Comodini Cachia, Roberta Metsola, Mark Anthony Sammut, and Bernard Grech held a series of talks this week to agree on a sole contestant in the leadership vote.

L-Orizzont says that MEP Roberta Metsola and MP Therese Comodini Cachia ruled themselves out of the PN leadership contest. Meanwhile, Adrian Delia has formally submitted his re-election application.

In-Nazzjon reports that the coronavirus count increased by 20 cases on Thursday, and there are now 267 registered active cases. Four of the infected patients announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health were children.

The Times quotes Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà who said that investigations into the Pilatus Bank are drawing to a close and expects the case to be concluded by the end of this month. Gafà said the police will proceed wil court arraignments.

L-Orizzont follows the compilation of evidence in the case about the Mqabba shooting last week which left one person dead and another injured. The surviving victim wrote the names of Leon Debono and Owen Schembri on a sheet of paper provided by the police.

The Independent says that the Archdiocese reported a surplus of €3.5 million in 2019, which includes a one-time €2.4 donation in shares to Caritas Malta and Dar Tal-Providenza. Estimates for this year, however, are that the church will register a deficit of €8 million.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who criticised the government for ‘abdicating’ from its responsibility to protect the people from the viral spread. Delia said that a healthy economy needs a healthy population.

Updated 0653 – No Agreement at MCESD

The doctors’ association confirmed that directives will continue today, insisting that the holding of mass events was illogical and absurd.

A marathon eight-hour meeting between social partners failed to lead to an agreement between the sides. Government acknowledged that mass events were problematic and agreed to issue stiffer regulations, more strict enforcement with the introduction of fines. Masks indoors would be made obligatory and police would be enforcing wearing of masks indoors. Government officials including civil servants would start wearing masks in public media events.

Half way through the meeting, news reached the Auberge De Castille that numbers of Covid 19 had increased by 150% in one day reaching a new record level of local cases. Furthermore US Centre of Disease Control,, advised American citizens not to travel to Malta because of the high risk of Covid, raising the prospect that Malta would be blacklisted by more EU countries.

Dr. Balzan on behalf of MAM, who was in phone contact with other MAM officials was adamant that it was the duty of government to control the epidemic and ban all mass events until the Covid numbers did not exceed three cases per day, particularly when the cause was daily parties and events held all over the island.

The government proposal to allow mass/public events of up to 300 people was deemed absurd and dangerous by Dr. Balzan. Another proposal to limit the number to 60 indoors and 100 outdoors was also not accepted.

MAM did not change its original position as the health and safety of its members, and the protection of the health of the Maltese people was more important that short term profits from events which are a very small percentage of the Maltese Economy.

Updated 0651 – Pilatus Bank arraignments expected

The Times of Malta reveals this morning that the police are in the process of concluding their investigations into Pilatus Bank and are expected to proceed with court arraignments.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said on Thursday that the force was close to solving an important case. Although making no reference to which case this referred to, the Times said that the Commissioner was referring to the Pilatus Bank case.

Morning Briefing

US warns against travel to Malta

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States has strongly recommened travellers to avoid all non-essential international travel to Malta.

The CDC, which is the national health institute of the country, said that COVID-19 risk in Malta is high, and that if one gets sick and needs medical care, resources may be limited. Furthermore, should one test positive while abroad, one may be isolated or not be permitted to return to the U.S. until fully recovered. Exposure to a person with COVID-19 will result in the same measures for two weeks after the last exposure.

While a similar de-listing was expected by the UK, the Tourism Ministry said yesterday that Malta is still on its safe travel list.

Coronavirus in Malta: Health vs economy

The health vs economy debate continued throughout Thursday, reaching its apex during an MCESD meeting where social partners and Government exchanged their views on the current situation related to the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in Malta. Most unions insisted that further restrictions were required, with doctors threatening to continue their strike action against holding of massive events.

Prime Minister Robert Abela pushed for what he described as an equitable, sustainable agreement which considered both the economy and the healthcare. PM Abela acknowledged Malta was experiencing a resurgence in cases, but the number of people with serious symptoms requiring hospitalisation remained low. He also referred to rules and fines for event organisers caught breaching social distancing.

Meanwhile, the doctors’ union noted how its 900 members were overwhelmingly following its strike directive. Industrial actions by nurses come into force today.

“We have to reach a compromise that does not break down the health sector or the economic sector”, insisted the Prime Minister.

It is expected the Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci will recommence her updates, which had become a household appointment for many Maltese, as of today, 1230pm. Yesterday, the Health Department announced 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Malta, meaning that the number of active cases are now 267. Four children were part of this new group. Late evening, Church portal Newsbook.com.mt reported that a number of cases were identified at the Cardiac ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

PN: Bernard Grech favourite to face Delia

Both Roberta Metsola and Therese Comodini Cachia have declared yesterday that they will not throw their name in the hat for the leadership race within the Nationalist Party. This should pave the way to ensure that Dr Bernard Grech is the so-called “rebels group” unity candidate, to face incumbent leader Dr Adrian Delia.

Candidates have until Monday to come forward, and will first face a screening process before an election, expected next month.

Meanwhile, Dr Delia said that he formally submitted his candidacy yesterday: “I will go for this election with great determination and courage,” he said on Facebook.

CDE News

