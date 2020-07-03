Malta-24 – News Briefing – Friday 3rd July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta’s Moneyval test remained high on the agenda yesterday, with Prime Minister Robert Abela expressing conviction that Malta would be passing this important hurdle with excellence Addressing an extraordinary general conference by the Labour Party, Abela said he would not be satisfied if Malta merely scraped through the test.

The conference saw Labour delegates unanimously approval a change in the party’s statute regarding the post of Deputy Leader for Party Affairs, where it was decided that persons contesting must not be Members of Parliament, and those holding the position will not be allowed to contest a general election for two years after leaving the post.

A parliamentary committee has been called to consider the findings of an investigation into the expensive gifts that entrepreneur and alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech had given to Joseph Muscat as prime minister. The conclusions of the investigation, concluded earlier this week by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler, have not been made public. The Times of Malta reports that “the urgency of the move suggests there could be prima facie evidence of an ethics breach by Muscat, as by law in such cases, the committee must be summoned.”

It was former AD chairperson, now independent candidate, Arnold Cassola, who asked for an investigation, after reports that Muscat had accepted three bottles of Pétrus – a Bordeaux red wine – costing about €5,800 in all.

Malta registered an important step Covid-free status, with three persons recovering during the past 24 hours. As there were no new cases during the same time frame, the number of active cases has now gone down to 13.

