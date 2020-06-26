Malta-24 – News Briefing – Friday 26th June 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following an intensive three days of court sittings, political commentators and the public come to terms with the major revelations being made in different testimonies.

Yesterday evening, Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi, speaking on Xtra piled further pressure on former PM Joseph Muscat, arguing that “in the best case scenario, he [Muscat] knew that the Montenegro situation was going to come out, and he knew that he could not afford for this to emerge before the election, or he was aware of the process for Daphne to be eliminated, and so the election had to happen”, Azzopardi said. Muscat has denied this argument as ‘fantasy’.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party has approved a new statute in its efforts to modernise and improve its structures and renew the party. Among key changes, the new statute calls for a leadership race after every election and creates a new layer of administration at regional level, with the creation of five regional committees. It also creates new commissions to vet candidates and to deal with ethics and discipline as well as data.

Covid-19 situation

After three consecutive days with no reports of new coronavirus cases in Malta, the Health Department said that three cases were identified during the previous 24 hours. With the same number recovering, the number of active cases remains stable at 32.

Swabbing remains at a health rate, with more than 1,000 persons visiting one of the different centres or else tested randomly at hospital or in one of the country’s nursing homes.

In two of the new cases, the affected patients had demonstrated no symptoms.

