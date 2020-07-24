Malta-24 News Briefing Friday 24th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN to call General Council to decide on next vote

In another marathon meeting lasting through the early hours of the morning, the Executive of the Nationalist Party agreed that its General Council will vote on August 1 on whether the party members should, at another stage, be asked to confirm Adrian Delia as party leader or hold a leadership election.

What is being described as a compromise deal was unanimously agreed after 1 am this morning, in a meeting which latest at least six hours, where various proposals for way forward were heatedly discussed. This discussion was triggered after the PN leader lost two votes of confidence earlier in July in both parliamentary group and the Executive.

Speaking to the media after this meeting, Delia said that it was a “clear show that everyone wanted to give their contribution.” He argued that the final choice in terms of leadership needed to be taken by the paid-up members. He also confirmed that he would stand for re-election if the council then decided that a leadership contest should be held.

Melvin Theuma in stable condition

In the latest medical bulletin issued yesterday evening, the Police said that DCG-murder witness Melvin Theuma was in stable condition. However, doctors he is not yet out of risk and the next few days are believed to be critical in terms of his medical condition. Sources who spoke to The Times of Malta said “the next week is going to be what determines whether he will pull through or not”.

The paper also reports that Theuma was yesterday trying to communicate with relatives and hospital staff through eye movements and facial expressions.

Coronavirus updates

Health authorities yesterday said that there was one new case of coronavirus in Malta, taking the tally to six. It was later revealed that this patient had attended a party at Radisson Hotel in St Julian’s, and tested positive later.

Health authorities are “strongly recommending” party-goers who were at the hotel between 17th and 19th July to get tested. Guests and staff are also being tested.

