Malta-24 – News Briefing – Friday 19th June 2020

It was the foreign resident’s turn yesterday to make some noise on social media after reports that a Government spokesman had said that vouchers would only be issued to people listed on the Electoral Registers, thereby excluding non-residents. Hundreds of foreigners complained online of discrimination insisted that they paid taxes here for years. This promoted a change of heart by Government, who later in the evening confirmed that all residents will indeed be receiving the 100 euro voucher.

Meanwhile, Politico.com has revealed that Malta has expressed its intention to join the Inclusive Vaccine Alliance, a group which so far includes Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands, which is seeking to jointly negotiate the price and availability for a Covid-19 vaccine. European diplomats have voiced concerns that this group may undermine European Commission’s vaccine strategy which was announced earlier this week.

The Health Department said that only one, sporadic case was identified in the previous 24 hours, a sigh of relief for the authorities and the general population after the non-marginal increases of the past few days. The country has seen a total of 663 people infected with the novel coronavirus, 44 cases remaining active.

