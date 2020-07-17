Malta-24 – News Briefing – Friday 17th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

A convulted day at the Law Courts dominated the news streams on Thursday, with the continuation of the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Fenech’s defence team asked Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman, whether former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar had been paid a €30,000 sum by Edwin ‘il-Ġojja’ Brincat – who is described as a source for Cutajar in the criminal world. Theuma vehemently denied this claim, with media sources present in the court room saying that he laughed it off.

In a separate development, investigator Keith Arnaud confirmed that former chief of staff Keith Schembri would be present for meetings with the prime minister on the investigation. “We never felt the need to hide anything from him”. The commissioner would also be present for these meetings. Arnaud said that he met former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Schembri about the case in November 2017, then once a week before the arrests of that same year, and then in April and May 2018.

Coronavirus in Malta

The country registered the seventh consecutive day without any new cases. No recoveries took place, meaning that four active cases remain. Meanwhile, Prof Charmaine Gauci, Health Superintendent, told The Malta Independent that from current studies and findings, antibodies developed in patients who recovered from COVID-19 do not last long, but the reinfection rate is very low,.

“From our findings, we are seeing that antibodies in patients who recovered from COVID-19 do not last long, but when you look at the rates on an international level, we are noticing that the re-infection rate is low; meaning that re-infection is not very common.”

CDE News

