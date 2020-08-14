Malta-24 News Briefing Friday 14th August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

The British government announced that data showed that the UK needed to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates down.

Those arriving in the UK after 0400h BST of Saturday from these destinations, will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The FCO is not advising those already travelling in Malta to leave at this time. You should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect yourself and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus. Contact your tour operator or airline if you have any questions about your return journey.

Denmark and Norway have also joined the list of countries imposing restrictions on Malta.

Yesterday, the Health Department reported 55 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, resulting from just under 2,500 tests. Only 12 cases are related to previous cases.

With 13 persons recovered, there are now 528 active cases.

Premier League club Birkirkara FC has joined Balzan, Santa Venera and Naxxar in reporting a case within its ranks.

University to resume lectures

The University of Malta (UM) and Ġ.F. Abela Junior College (JC) intend to resume lectures in October for the next scholastic year provided that no directives are issued by health authorities, according to The Malta Independent.

The Malta Environmental Health Officers Association has urged the government to ban mass events, close clubs and bars, and implement mandatory swab tests on incoming travellers as soon as possible.

Environmental Health Officers have been serving as important frontliners by carrying out inspections on those who are in quarantine or positive cases to ensure that they are in isolating at home as they should be.

