Malta-24 – News Briefing – Friday 10th July 2020

Morning briefing

A surreal evening between Tal-Pieta’ and San Anton dominated the news throughout all evening. All seemed set for a change in the guard within the Nationalist Party, after Chris Said and Claudette Buttigieg, backed by a majority of Nationalist MPs, met the president to inform him that PN Leader Adrian Delia no longer had the majority support of the opposition and nominated lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia in his stead.

Yet, later in the evening, Adrian Delia, addressing his party media, said that he had informed the President that as PN Leader he was duty bound to carry out the mandate entrusted to him by the party’s paid-up members.

On a Facebook post, Delia insisted: “I will keep on fighting for a new way of doing things, even if the old way has tried to retaliate. I am hurt and angry, as I am sure all of you are. Together we will overcome these obstacles and emerge even stronger”.

