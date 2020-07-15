Malta: 237 Maltese taxpayers investigated in connection with Panama Papers
237 Maltese tax payers were investigated in connection with the Panama Papers.
The information was revealed in a parliamentary question to Finance Minister Edward Scicluna by Nationalist MP Claudio Grech.
From the 237 persons investigated, 163 cases have been concluded, with at a total sum of €14,232,295 recovered.
74 cases remain pending, according to Scicluna.
Source: MaltaToday
