Malta: 237 Maltese taxpayers investigated in connection with Panama Papers

237 Maltese tax payers were investigated in connection with the Panama Papers.

The information was revealed in a parliamentary question to Finance Minister Edward Scicluna by Nationalist MP Claudio Grech.

From the 237 persons investigated, 163 cases have been concluded, with at a total sum of €14,232,295 recovered.

74 cases remain pending, according to Scicluna.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 15:20

