Malta: 21 new COVID-19 cases registered in Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

21 coronavirus cases have resulted positive from a total of 1,748 swab tests, bringing the number of active cases to 171. No one has recovered from the virus. The majority of today’s positive cases are connected with past cases, with two cases are imported ones.

The age group of the majority of the cases is less than 35 years, with one case related to an 80-year old person.

Three of today’s registered 21 cases are of immigrants who were already in quarantine.

Malta has registered until now 845 Covid-19 cases while 128,747 swab tests were carried out.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:20

Like this: Like Loading...

Related