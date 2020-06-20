Malta: 21 asylum seekers escape from Ħal Far detention centre
The incident happened at around 8 am.
In a statement the Home Affairs Ministry said that during the routine morning checks, detention service officers realised that 21 asylum seekers held at the Ħal Far Detention Centre were missing.
The Ministry said that these individuals had run away from the centre after they caused ‘damage’ to one of the walls of the centre.
Source: Newsbook
Updated 15:55
