Malta: 21 asylum seekers escape from Ħal Far detention centre

The incident happened at around 8 am.

In a statement the Home Affairs Ministry said that during the routine morning checks, detention service officers realised that 21 asylum seekers held at the Ħal Far Detention Centre were missing.

The Ministry said that these individuals had run away from the centre after they caused ‘damage’ to one of the walls of the centre.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 15:55

