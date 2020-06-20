Sun. Jun 21st, 2020

Malta: 21 asylum seekers escape from Ħal Far detention centre

20th June 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The incident happened at around 8 am.

In a statement the Home Affairs Ministry said that during the routine morning checks, detention service officers realised that 21 asylum seekers held at the Ħal Far Detention Centre were missing.

The Ministry said that these individuals had run away from the centre after they caused ‘damage’ to one of the walls of the centre.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 15:55

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: