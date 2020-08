Reading Time: < 1 minute

1,839 swab tests carried out in the last 24 hours have resulted in 20 new cases of Covid-19, with a further two recoveries. This brings the total number of active cases to 249.

There have been 926 cases in Malta since the start of the pandemic, of which 668 have recovered.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:30

Like this: Like Loading...

Related