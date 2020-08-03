Malta: 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Monday has woken up to 14 new cases of Covid-19 in Malta. This results from 1,438 swab tests carried out over the last 24 hours.

There are presently 199 active cases in Malta.

The Ministry added that five of the cases are linked to the group of Paceville cases. Three others are members of a family of past cases. The rest of the cases are sporadic.

This brings up to 874 the total number of cases to date, which cases have resulted from 131,603 swab tests. Of these, 666 persons have recovered.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:25

Like this: Like Loading...

Related