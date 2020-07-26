Malta: 14 new cases of Coronavirus in Malta

26th July 2020
The Health Ministry has announced that 14 new cases of Coronavirus have been identified in Malta over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that nine of the 14 cases are from the party held in a hotel last week. This means that so far, 15 cases of Coronavirus have resulted from this party. Three of the 14 new cases are sporadic local cases, and another two are imported.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:55

