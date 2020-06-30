Malta: 13 migrants file a judicial protest against Govt and AFM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thirteen migrants from the Pasquetta tragedy pushback to libya have filed a judicial protest on Tuesday against Prime Minister Robert Abela, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi and the Attorney General.

The migrants are claiming violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights with regards to inhuman and degrading treatment and a violation of Article 18 and 19 of the Charter of Human Rights of the EU on the breach of their right to seek asylum and collective expulsion.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:10

