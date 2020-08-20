Preloader
Malta, Malta Headline, News

Malta: 118 immigrants rescued by AFM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A large group of immigrants are currently awaiting a decision from the government regarding their disembarkment; whether to be kept at the Detention Centre or kept on a ship.

Aboard P52 are around 118 immigrants.

Source: NET News

Updated 17:30

By Corporate Dispatch

