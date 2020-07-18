Malta: 10,000 companies taken off registry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Around 10,000 defunct companies have been struck off the Malta Business Registry, in another move intended to improve the country’s reputation.

Companies were taken off the list when they failed to file annual reports or accounts or failed to give official ownership information. Malta now has 96,000 companies on the registry.

The announcement was made by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri at a webinar held by the MBR at the Grand Hotel Excelsior.

“In view of the Moneyval report, several worthy actions were taken by the MBR in light of recommendations put forward by the same report,” he said.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:20

