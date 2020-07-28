Malta: 10,000 calls a day to COVID-19 hotline as requests for testing skyrocket

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Requests for COVID-19 swab tests have skyrocketed from 1,000 calls a day to 10,000, after a series of confirmed cases linked to a large hotel party.

Some who tried to contact the hotline to book a swab test said they had been left waiting for “nearly an hour” and were told there were no available slots for a few days time.

Government sources said the resources allocated to the hotline were being tripled, while staff at swabbing entries would soon be doubled to meet demand.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:30

