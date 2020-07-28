Malta: 10,000 calls a day to COVID-19 hotline as requests for testing skyrocket

28th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Requests for COVID-19 swab tests have skyrocketed from 1,000 calls a day to 10,000, after a series of confirmed cases linked to a large hotel party.

Some who tried to contact the hotline to book a swab test said they had been left waiting for “nearly an hour” and were told there were no available slots for a few days time.

Government sources said the resources allocated to the hotline were being tripled, while staff at swabbing entries would soon be doubled to meet demand.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:30

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Malta: New look for Saint Francis square in Gozo with an investment of €2 million

28th July 2020

Malta: 70 year old dies in Marsaskala Bay

28th July 2020

Malta: FELTOM defends language schools’ precautions after students test positive for Covid-19

28th July 2020

Malta: Chris Cardona signed VGH MoU, NAO says while confirming tender process ‘staged and deceitful’

28th July 2020

Malta: 10,000 calls a day to COVID-19 hotline as requests for testing skyrocket

28th July 2020

Malta: Malta Air vows to bring tourist volumes to Malta

28th July 2020

Malta: 7 new Coronavirus cases registered in Malta

28th July 2020

Former Russian anti-doping boss says no Russian athletes should take part in Olympics

28th July 2020

Qatar to consider 2032 Olympic bid

28th July 2020

Malta: June records drop in industrial prices

28th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: