Malta: 10,000 calls a day to COVID-19 hotline as requests for testing skyrocket
Requests for COVID-19 swab tests have skyrocketed from 1,000 calls a day to 10,000, after a series of confirmed cases linked to a large hotel party.
Some who tried to contact the hotline to book a swab test said they had been left waiting for “nearly an hour” and were told there were no available slots for a few days time.
Government sources said the resources allocated to the hotline were being tripled, while staff at swabbing entries would soon be doubled to meet demand.
Source: Times of Malta
Updated 17:30
