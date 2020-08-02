‘Major Incident’ status declared in Greater Manchester

2nd August 2020

File Photo, UK Hospital. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A major incident has been declared in Greater Manchester in a bid to tackle a rise in coronavirus infection rates.

The Independent reports Greater Manchester Police’s assistant chief constable Nick Bailey saying that the move would help local agencies reduce the number of new cases.

He said: “Recognising that there are multiple localities across Greater Manchester seeing rises in infection rates, the group reviewed learning from other recent areas, including Leicester, and its own learning from across the partnership and have taken the decision to declare this a major incident in order to respond as effectively as possible.

Independent

