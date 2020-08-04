Watch: Major explosion rocks Beirut capital Lebanon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Multiple explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday. This has been reported by local media on the reports of several eyewitnesses.

According to AlArabiya that the impact of this explosion manifested themselves on buildings several kilometres away suffered material damage and the explosions were heard over 20 kilometres north of Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported that the blast was at Beirut’s port.

Video posted online showed a large mushroom cloud and extensive damage.

Reports say the explosion was in the port area of the city, with unconfirmed reports of a second blast. The authorities fear many casualties.

A UN tribunal is due to issue its verdict in the trial of four suspects in the murder by car bomb of Hariri.

All four are members of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, which has consistently denied any role in Hariri’s death. The verdict is due on Friday.

The possible second explosion was reported to be at the Hariri residence in the city.

This is a developing story.

