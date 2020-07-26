Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang

A woman wearing a face mask waits for the movie to begin in front of a cinema in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

China reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 25, up from 34 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.

China reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,830 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related