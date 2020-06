A man wearing amask for protection passes local Communist Party headquarters in Guangzhou, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China’s health authority reported on Thursday 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 24, up from 12 a day earlier.

Of the new infections, 13 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said, compared with seven cases a day earlier.

As of June 24, mainland China had a total of 83,449 confirmed cases.

Via Reuters

