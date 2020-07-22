Mainland China reports 14 new coronavirus cases

Visitors watch trailers on a screen in front of a cinema in Shanghai, China. Cinemas in Shanghai reopened under strict measures of disinfection, temperature checks, and social distancing between spectators who have to wear face masks in the movie theater. As zero local Covid-19 coronavirus infections have been reported for ten consecutive days, cinemas in 'low-risk' areas were allowed to resume operations from 20 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 21, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, nine were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other five were imported cases.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, up from six a day earlier.

As of Tuesday, mainland China had 83,707 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

