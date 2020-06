Women wearing protective face masks talk in the street on the Chinese traditional holiday of Dragon Boat Festival, amid coronavirus pandemic in Beijing, China, 25 June 2020. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China’s health authority on Friday reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 25, down from 19 a day earlier.

Of the new infections, 11 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement, down from 13 a day earlier.

As of June 25, mainland China had a total of 83,462 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Via Reuters

