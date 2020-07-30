Mainland China reports 105 new coronavirus cases, including 96 in Xinjiang

30th July 2020

A woman wears a face mask and rubber gloves while riding the tram in Hong Kong, China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

China reported 105 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 29, up from 101 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 96 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, five were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, one was in Beijing, and three were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, down from 27 a day earlier.

As of Wednesday, mainland China had 84,165 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

